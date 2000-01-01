Menu
Follow Us
Facebook
Youtube
Twitter
Home
About Us
Staff Directory
Employment Opportunities
CTUIR Codes/Statutes/Laws
Public Comments
News
Events
Contact Us
History & Culture
First Foods
History of CTUIR
Language of Nixyáawii
Listen to Umatilla Language Audio Files
Watch Umatilla Language Video Files
Tribal Services
Children and Family Services
Veterans Services
Senior Center
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Communications
Confederated Umatilla Journal (CUJ)
KCUW
Legislative Affairs
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Economic & Community Development
Farming Enterprise
Land Management
Organization Chart - Land
Compacted BIA Functions
Taxation
Tribal Environmental Recovery Facility
Transfer Station Rates
TERF Newsletter archive
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Education
Adult Basic Education
After School Education Program
Day Care Program (Ataw Miyanasma)
Head Start
Higher Education & Adult Vocational Training
Language Program
Nixyaawii Community School
Summer School
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Enrollment
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Finance
Credit Program
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Housing
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Human Resources
Training Available
Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO)
Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Office of Information Technology
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Geographic Information System GIS
Information Technology Services ITS
Records
Natural Resources
Cultural Resources Protection Program
CRPP Staff
CTUIR Survey and Excavation Permit
Historic Preservation Code
Inadvertent Discovery Policy and Procedure Manual
Request for Cultural Resource Investigation
Services
First Foods Policy Program
Fisheries Program
Range, Agriculture and Forestry
Water Resources
Wildlife
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Energy and Environmental Services
Office of Legal Counsel
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Planning
Planning and Permitting
Inspection Services
Public Transit Service
Transit Services
Transit Policies and Procedures
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Public Safety
Emergency Management
Family Violence Services
Fire Station
Office of Child Support Enforcement
Police
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Public Works
News
Events
Forms, Applications & Documents
Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center
Government
General Council
Board of Trustees
Executive Directors
Tribal Court
Court Jury Duty
Gaming Commission
Committees & Commissions
Election Commission
Tribal Enterprises & Businesses
Arrowhead Travel Plaza
Ãtaw Consulting, LLC
Business Development Services
Cayuse Technologies
Coyote Business Park
CTUIR Tribal Native Plant Nursery
Indian Lake
Mission Market
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute
Wildhorse Casino
Yaka Energy
Search form
You are here
Home
Milo Abrahamson's COVID-19 Story
Milo Abrahamson's COVID-19 Story
Submitted 10 hours 8 min ago by
Ken Burcham
.
Watch Milo Abrahamson's story of contracting COVID-19.
View on YouTube
.
Tribal Service:
Information Technology
Share on Facebook
Tweet Widget
Linkedin Share Button
Pinterest
Google Plus One