Subdivision File #SUB-20-001 – Applicant, CTUIR Department of Economic and Community Development seeks approval to subdivide property owned by the CTUIR in trust (Arrowhead Travel Plaza). The subject property is identified as trust parcels T2129, T2130, T2131 and T2132 (Umatilla County Tax Lots 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 501, 600 and 700 on Umatilla County Tax Map 2N3322BB and Tax lots 900, 1100 and 1000 on Map 2N33D) within the external boundaries of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Subject properties are located on the northeast corner of Interstate 84 Exit 216 east of State Highway 331zoned C-D (Commercial Development) and Ag-1 (Exclusive Farm Use). Application proposes to create the Coyote Business Park East Subdivision subject to Land Development Code §3.200 and Subdivision Manual.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Due to the current health emergency (COVID-19) this hearing will be held via Zoom. If you would like to participate in the hearing or provide testimony, please join us either online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81068078775 or by phone at 1-253-215-8782 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting code will be 810-6807-8775.

Written comments must be received in the Tribal Planning Office by 4:00 pm September 3, 2020 via hard copy or by email to pattyperry@ctuir.org.

The public is entitled and encouraged to participate in the hearing and to submit testimony regarding the request. To obtain further information or if you have questions regarding the hearing process or the proposed conditional use, please contact the Tribal Planning Office at 46411 Timíne Way, Pendleton, OR 97801 or call 541-429-7518.