NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Land Protection Planning Commission (LPPC) of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will hold the following public hearings:

Zone Change File #ZC-20-002 – Applicant, John Barkley, 48368 McKay Creek Rd., Pilot Rock, OR 97868seeks a recommendation of approval from the Land Protection Planning Commission to the Board of Trustees for a change to the Master Zoning map from Rural Residential (R-1) to Community Residential (CR-1) for a 1.28 acre parcel located at 73455 Hwy 331, Tax Lot 2N3310BC01100. The property is just north of Mission Market. Zone Change amendments are subject to the CTUIR Land Development Code Chapters 9 and 13.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Due to the current health emergency (COVID-19) the hearing will be held via Zoom . If you would like to participate in the hearing or provide testimony starting at 9:00 a.m., please join us online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83032866050, or by phone at 1-346-248-7799. The meeting ID will be 830-3286-6050.

The public is entitled and encouraged to participate in the hearing and to submit testimony regarding the request. Written comments may also be sent via e-mail to hollyanderson@ctuir.org or by U.S. mail to the Tribal Planning Office at 46411 Timine Way, Pendleton OR 97801.

To obtain further information or if you have questions regarding the hearing process, please contact our office at 541-276-3099.