NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Land Protection Planning Commission (LPPC) of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will hold the following public hearings:

Land Development Code (LDC) Text Amendment #ZC-20-003 – Applicant; CTUIR Planning Office, 46411 Timine Way, Pendleton, OR. The Tribal Planning Office seeks a recommendation from the Land Protection Planning Commission (LPPC) to the CTUIR Board of Trustees for text amendments to the Land Development Code (LDC) to permit Small Scale Solar Power Projects in the Industrial zone, update the definition of Net Metering, and amend related definitions and standards. Changes are proposed to Chapters 2, 3, and 17 of the LDC. Amendments to the LDC are subject to Chapter 9, Zone Change, Amendments, and Chapter 13, Hearings.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Due to the current health emergency (COVID-19) the hearing will be held via Zoom. If you would like to participate in the hearing or provide testimony starting at 9:00 a.m., please join us online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84702713904 or by phone at 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID will be 847-0271-3904.

The public is entitled and encouraged to participate in the hearing and to submit testimony regarding the request. Written comments may also be sent via e-mail to hollyanderson@ctuir.org or by U.S. mail to the Tribal Planning Office at 46411 Timine Way, Pendleton OR 97801.

To obtain further information or if you have questions regarding the hearing process, please contact our office at 541-276-3099.