NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Land Protection Planning Commission of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) will hold the following public hearing:

Variance File #V-20-001 – Applicant, CTUIR Department of Economic and Community Development, seeks a variance from the required setback distance of 20 feet within the Lucky 7 manufactured home park as part of its redevelopment (recently approved under CU-20-003). The subject property is owned by CTUIR in fee, and is identified as Tax Lot 1802 on Umatilla County Tax Map 2N3310BC within the external boundaries of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The subject property is located on the northeast corner intersection of Mission Road with State Highway 331 and zoned R-1, Rural Residential. Variances to the provisions of the CTUIR Land Development Code (LDC) are subject to the approval criteria contained in Chapter 8 (§8.015) and public hearing processes of Chapter 13.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Due to the current health emergency (COVID-19) this hearing will be held via Zoom. If you would like to participate in the hearing or provide testimony, please join us online https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88338577805 or by phone at 1-602-753-0140 starting at 9:00 a.m. The Meeting ID is 883 3857 7805.

Written comments must be received in the Tribal Planning Office by 4:00 pm September 18, 2020 via hard copy or by email to pattyperry@ctuir.org.

The public is entitled and encouraged to participate in the hearing and to submit testimony regarding the request. To obtain further information or if you have questions regarding the hearing process or the proposed conditional use, please contact the Tribal Planning Office at 46411 Timíne Way, Pendleton, OR 97801 or call 541-429-7518.

Lindsey Watchman, Secretary

Land Protection Planning Commission