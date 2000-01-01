NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Land Protection Planning Commission of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) will hold the following public hearing:

Conditional Use File #CU-20-003 – Applicant, CTUIR Department of Economic and Community Development seeks conditional use approval for a manufactured home park on property owned by the CTUIR in fee. The subject property is identified as Tax Lot 1802 on Umatilla County Tax Map 2N3310BC within the external boundaries of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Subject property is located on the northeast corner intersection of Mission Road with State Highway 331and zoned R-1, Rural Residential. Manufactured Home Parks are listed as a conditional use (Land Development Code §3.135) within the R-1 Zone subject to approval criteria in CTUIR Land Development Code Sections 6.015 and 17.005(10).

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Due to the current health emergency (COVID-19) this hearing will be held via telephone conference. If you would like to participate in the hearing or provide testimony, please call 541-429-7050 at 9:00 a.m. The participant code is 206-453-85.

Written comments must be received in the Tribal Planning Office by 4:00 pm July 10, 2020 via hard copy or by email to pattyperry@ctuir.org.

The public is entitled and encouraged to participate in the hearing and to submit testimony regarding the request. To obtain further information or if you have questions regarding the hearing process or the proposed conditional use, please contact the Tribal Planning Office at 46411 Timíne Way, Pendleton, OR 97801 or call 541-429-7518.