Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation

Information Technology Assessment

Proposals Due 2:00 pm

July 10, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) is currently accepting proposals for Project Management Services for a number of COVID- 19 Preparedness Construction related projects. The purpose of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is to solicit proposals from various candidate organizations; conduct a fair and extensive evaluation based on criteria listed herein, and select the candidate who best represents the direction the CTUIR wishes to go.

Please consult the attached PDF for complete information.