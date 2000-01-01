The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) seeks proposals that would provide Will and Estate Planning legal services (Program) directly to CTUIR members (Client).

Proposals will be accepted until the award of the winning bidder service contract. Proposals should be submitted in PDF format vial email to LegalCounsel@ctuir.org with the suggested subject line: "Wills Program Bid Proposal." First review of proposals will begin for those received via email by midnight January 7, 2020.

Please review the attached PDF for more information.