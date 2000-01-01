NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Land Protection Planning Commission of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) will hold the following public hearing:

Conditional Use File #CU-20-001 – Applicant, William J. Gentry, 52953 Wildhorse Road, Weston, OR 97886 seeks approval to conduct a timber harvest. The subject property is identified as Tax Lots 3500 and 3400 on Umatilla County Tax Map 3N36 in Sections 9, 8 and 17 on the Umatilla Indian Reservation located north of Bell Road approximately five miles east of the intersection of Hansel Road and Eagle Creek Road. Property is zoned G-1 (Big Game Grazing Forest) with total of 257.12 acres. Timber Harvest is listed as a conditional use (Land Development Code §3.290) within the G-1 Zone subject to approval criteria in CTUIR Land Development Code Sections 6.015 and 4.025.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Due to the current health emergency (COVID-19) this hearing will be held via telephone conference. If you would like to participate in the hearing or provide testimony, please call 541-429-7050 at 9:00 a.m. The participant code is 216-785-39.

Hard copies of written comments must be received in the Tribal Planning Office by 4:00 pm June 22, 2020 or by email to: pattyperry@ctuir.org.

The public is entitled and encouraged to attend the hearing by phone and to submit testimony regarding the request. To obtain further information or if you have questions regarding the hearing process or the proposed conditional use contact the Tribal Planning Office at, 46411 Timíne, Pendleton, OR 97801 or call 541-429-7518.

Note: Application (pdf) is attached.