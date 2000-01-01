NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Land Protection Planning Commission of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) will hold the following public hearing:

Conditional Use File #CU-20-002 – Applicant, CTUIR Department of Natural Resources, Range, Agriculture and Forestry Program seeks approval to conduct a timber harvest on multiple lots owned by the CTUIR in fee and trust. The subject properties are identified as Tax Lots 104, 700, 1100, 2800, 3000, 3100, 3500 and 3600 on Umatilla County Tax Map 1N34 in Sections 1, 2, 3, 9 10, 11 and 12 along with trust lots T773, T561-A, T2124, T2113, 610-B, 561-B, 1159, 1087, 1029, 988, 958, 775, 772, 719, 632, 631, 620, 589, 587, 563, 539, 534, 533, 530, 528, 527 and 525 all within the external boundaries of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The general location of these properties is south of Interstate 84 east of the Deadman’s Pass east bound rest area. All properties are zoned G-1 (Big Game Grazing Forest) comprising 2,634.5 acres. Timber Harvest is listed as a conditional use (Land Development Code §3.290) within the G-1 Zone subject to approval criteria in CTUIR Land Development Code Sections 6.015 and 4.025.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Due to the current health emergency (COVID-19) this hearing will be held via telephone conference. If you would like to participate in the hearing or provide testimony, please call 541-429-7050 at 9:00 a.m. The participant code is 206-453-85.

Written comments must be received in the Tribal Planning Office by 4:00 pm July 10, 2020 via hard copy or by email to pattyperry@ctuir.org.

The public is entitled and encouraged to participate in the hearing and to submit testimony regarding the request. To obtain further information or if you have questions regarding the hearing process or the proposed conditional use, please contact the Tribal Planning Office at 46411 Timíne Way, Pendleton, OR 97801 or call 541-429-7518.